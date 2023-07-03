HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Plenty of places around the Midstate have fireworks displays planned for tonight and tomorrow, and Harrisburg’s is always one of the most popular.

Harrisburg’s annual food truck festival begins at 1:00 p.m. in Riverfront Park and culminates with the fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

You do, however, need to know about some major road closures related to this. Front Street will be shut down from Forster to Walnut, from 9:00 a.m. until midnight on July 4.

You also won’t be able to take the Market Street Bridge from Harrisburg to the West Shore between 6:30 p.m. and midnight.