HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg and the Tort Claimants Committee have reached a settlement with survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

According to the diocese, the financial restitution to survivors will be provided in a trust worth $7.5 million. The Survivor Compensation Trust may also be funded through additional settlements.

Approximately 54 proofs of claim from clergy abuse survivors were received during the reorganization process, according to the dioceses.

A Trust administrator will determine compensation amounts and claim eligibility for abuse survivors.

The agreement will also settle the Diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization case. The diocese says the details of the settlement will be “embodied in the joint plan of reorganization” and will be filed with the Bankruptcy Court “as soon as possible.”

“The steps we take today continue our commitment and responsibility to support survivors of clergy abuse, and to make restitution for the suffering they have endured,” said Most Reverend Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg. “While I have acknowledged many times that no amount of money could ever compensate for the abuse these survivors have experienced, it is my prayer that this settlement will be the next step toward healing.”

The dioceses, which currently consist of 89 parishes across 15 counties, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2020.

More information is expected to be provided on the Diocese’s website.