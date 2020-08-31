Harrisburg School District to offer virtual counseling after student’s death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A somber start of the school year for Harrisburg School District students as classes are set to start without one of their classmates after he was shot to death this weekend.

Kyan King was going to be a sophmore at Harrisburg High School John Harris campus.

Police say the 16-year-old was shot and killed Saturday afternoon.

The Harrisburg School Board of Directors organized a vigil at the high school to remember his life Sunday night.

Acting Harrisburg School District Superintendent Chris Celmer released a statement about King’s death. It read in part:

“It is with great sadness, anger, shock, and sympathy that the Harrisburg School District acknowledges the tragic death of another young scholar taken away from us way too soon. Kyan King was a 10th grade student at Harrisburg High School, John Harris Campus. This horrific and brutal act of violence is difficult to process and even harder for our staff, students and families to understand how this could happen.” Chris Celmer, Acting Superintendent of the Harrisburg School District

The district will be offering counseling virtually starting Monday to provide grief support and assistance.

Families can also contact Dauphin County Crisis Intervention 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (717) 232-7511.