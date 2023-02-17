DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Harrisburg Police, a shooting near 2nd and Locust Streets on Friday evening left two people injured.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m., police say.

Police say the two victims, a man and a woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The incident is believed to be isolated, according to a police report.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting at this time, according to officials.