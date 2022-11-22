HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic Harrisburg State Hospital is getting a renewed lease under the state’s control.

The Department of General Services announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that the hospital’s 300-acre campus will be utilized by various state agencies.

The hospital is exploring opportunities for state laboratories operated by the departments of health, agriculture, environmental protection, conservation and natural resources, and state police.

“Instead of having to go out and find land, and having to go through land acquisition costs and then build five different buildings, the DGS annex presents us with an opportunity for land we already own. And we can build one building that meets the needs of all of those agencies that will be state-of-the-art and also in a centralized location,” said Troy Thompson, spokesperson for the Department of General Services.

In 2021 the state announced it would give the land to Dauphin County, however, the contract expired without any action taken.