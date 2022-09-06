HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra will be making its return to its historic home, the Forum Auditorium, this fall.

With renovations finishing up, The Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra will be returning to the Forum Auditorium for their 2022-2023 season.

“Our 2022-2023 season at the majestic Forum Auditorium promises to be a joyous reunion filled with some of the most beautiful and exciting music ever written,” said Matthew Herren, executive director of the orchestra. “We cannot wait to welcome patrons to twelve weekends of powerful live performances with world-renowned guest artists and our own extraordinary Harrisburg Symphony musicians. Nothing compares to the thrill of being there in person.”

The Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra will be open its season the weekend of Oct. 1-2. They will be performing an exhilarating Masterworks program featuring the swashbuckling “Don Juan” by Richard Strauss, William Grant Still’s uplifting “Poem for Orchestra,” and Brahm’s triumphant first symphony.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6, the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra will be paying tribute to the “Great Ladies of Jazz” with the opener to its Capital Blue Cross Pops Concert Series. Capathia Jenkins and Aisha de Haas will star in a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Judy Garland, and other legends of the uniquely American art form of jazz.

There are subscriptions available for the season that offer savings, as well as guaranteed seating at both the Masterworks and Capital Blue Cross Pops series. Tickets start at $20 and will go on sale Sept. 10. You can find more information about the programming here.

“The upcoming season is brimming with variety that will stretch your ears and touch your heart,” continued Stuart Malina, HSO’s music director and maestro. “From classical favorites to works by living composers and more artists of color than ever before, there is truly something for everyone. We can’t wait to share it in person.”