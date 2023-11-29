HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A homeless encampment along Riverfront Park in Harrisburg violates city code and is going to be disbanded, according to city officials.

Signs that originally told residents to begin moving their items were taken down Wednesday after Harrisburg Spokesperson Matt Maisel said someone defaced them with false information.

“It is not a crime to be homeless,” Dennise Hill, Harrisburg Director of Building and Housing Development said. “However, the city does have a responsibility to make sure that Riverfront Park and all parts of the city are monitored and and safe for everyone.”

According to Maisel, the encampment will be disbanded due to “sanity concerns.”

“If there’s food there, that increases the access to different rodents and animals,” Hill said. “Unlike [the] Mulberry Street [encampment], there isn’t a routine sanitation pickup at Riverfront Park.”

Harrisburg officials know that homeless individuals have camped by the river for years, but say the number of residents is growing.

There is no set date for residents to leave, but Maisel said Harrisburg’s Winter Overnight Shelters open Dec. 1, 2023 and run through the end of March 2024.

Darrel Reinford, the Executive Director of Christian Churches United, helps run shelters across the city and said while he believes there will be enough space for those in need, he worries people may be hesitant to move.

“Once people have sort of established a place for themselves, just like any of us, they may not want to give away or leave behind things that are valuable,” Reinford said. “The challenge with shelter is that people can’t have many possessions.”