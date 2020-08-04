Harrisburg to hold virtual town hall to discuss police practices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This week, the City of Harrisburg is holding a virtual town hall.

Residents are being asked to join local leaders to discuss police practices.

The conversation is happening Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

City officials and participants will be discussing Bill 8, which establishes a Citizens Law Enforcement Advisory Committee.

It also adds a resolution with guidelines for the review of use of force policies and practices in Harrisburg.

Harrisburg’s Police Chief Tom Carter has continually said he supports transparency and fair police practices. He has also taken the time to talk with protestors and was credited with settling protests when things heated up in May.

The capital city’s department is one of many across the country that is taking steps to build trust with the community.

People will be able to watch on YouTube and provide comments via phone by calling 301-715-8592 and entering the following information when prompted: Meeting ID: 871 6897 3624, Password: 076740.