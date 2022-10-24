HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg will be hosting two Halloween events this week. Bash at the Brownstone and city-wide trick-or-treating will take place.

Bash at the Brownstone will be taking place at Reservoir Park on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be many activities and fun for all, including a reptile display, raffles, yard games, and hot dogs.

There will even be a costume contest for city residents and their pets.

City-wide trick-or-treating will also take place this week. Trick-or-treating will happen on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Officers will be patrolling throughout the night during the trick-or-treating hours.