HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University of Science and Technology recently announced that they will be holding a grand opening for their new LAN Gaming Center.

The new, approximately 2,000 square foot “state-of-the-art” Esports facility near the Universities’ new Education Center, is set to serve as a hub for gaming in the area, according to a Harrisburg-based professional Esports team.

According to Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, a Local Area Network (LAN) Gaming Center is a facility where players use a computer that is connected over a LAN, which then interconnects that computer with other neighboring computers.

It should be noted that this setup is predominantly utilized for competing in multiplayer video games.

The new LAN Center’s grand opening will be held later today at 10:30a.m., on 19 S. Third Street. The event is going to be hosted by The Soniqs professional Esports team, along with local dignitaries attending as well.

The general contractor for the LAN Center project was JEM Group LLC.