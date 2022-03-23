HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University continues to impact the region The school is about to launch an awareness campaign that will benefit children and adults in Harrisburg and nearby communities.

The university organized the Central Pennsylvania Health coalition that will be community-focused. Dr. Nancy Mimm says the outreach effort will teach people gun violence, domestic violence, trauma, and other public health issues. The target population will be children ages 6-12 and their family members. The goal is to identify factors that contribute to the problems and come up with solutions.

“We want to test it and tweak it to fit Harrisburg and our goal is not to own anything our goal is to share it widely so once we find success methods, we want to share it with anyone who will listen,” Dr. Mimm said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Mimm also says educators from other universities along with other stakeholders are part of the coalition. Harrisburg University will host community meetings to help educate the public.