Harrisburg University receives grant to educate next generation of pilots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University received a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration with the goal of providing more opportunities for women and minorities to start a career in aviation.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The university received $135,000 to help educate the next generation of pilots and other aviation professionals. The funds will be used to teach students at an early age about the importance of getting their drone piloting certification and have a better understanding of what it takes to fly airplanes.

“We are targeting school districts that are in federal opportunity zones in disadvantage neighborhoods that have economic issues that we can generate more workforce development and that is both urban and rural across the state of Pennsylvania and beyond,” said Professor Albert Sarvais, Harrisburg University.

The plans call for 20 high school teachers to take the course in the first offering to receive their certification. Then, according to the press release, from those 20 teachers, assuming a class size of 10 high school students, 200 more students will be able to obtain the same credentials.