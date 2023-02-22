HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University is working on launching a new program that will target veterans.

The program is called Launch-U for Veterans. The goal is to bring the business ideas of veterans to life over nine weeks. Program organizers said veterans already have some of the skills needed.

“All that is missing in their skillset is how do you look at a problem, what’s the right kind of problem that needs to be solved, how do you build a product that fits that and can you get that into the market, raise and invest the money, so that’s really what this program is all about,” Jay Jayamohan said.

The cost of the program is $7,500. But, Harrisburg University hopes it will be covered by a sponsoring company. The university plans to offer applications by the end of March.