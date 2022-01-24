Harrisburg University to remain virtual amid Omicron surge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg University of Science and Technology will continue with the virtual format for all undergraduate classes in Harrisburg and Philadelphia until March 7, 2022.

The university says the decision to remain virtual is due to the rise in COVID-19 cases amid the Omicron surge. Students were originally scheduled to return to in-person learning on February 7.

University officials say students and faculty should plan to resume all scheduled on-campus courses in-person on March 7, however, the university will continue to monitor COVID-19 trends.

Any changes to the school’s return to in-person learning will be announced at least one week prior to the planned return.

Student housing remains an option for students that wish to be in campus-affiliated housing. However, strict physical distancing and guest policies will be in place.