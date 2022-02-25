HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has been charged with attempted homicide after police investigated a child abuse case involving a three year old.

According to Harrisburg Police, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 17th Street on Feb. 25 and found a three-year-old child who had been assaulted.

The child was taken to Hershey Medical Center for medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Mary Hawkins, 22, was arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Strangulation, and Endangering Welfare of Children.

According to court documents, Hawkins was denied bail “due to the nature of the charges” and confined to the Dauphin County Prison.

Hawkins is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 15 before Magisterial District Judge Paul T. Zozos.

