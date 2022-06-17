HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police responded to 306 Stuart Place at approximately 5:00 a.m. on June 16, 2022 to respond to a death investigation. As the investigation began, detectives determined that there was foul play involved.

After a follow up investigation, the Susquehanna Criminal Investigation Unit charged 66-year-old Evelyn Henderson of 306 Stuart Place in Susquehanna Township with criminal homicide and arson related to the death of her 84-year-old husband Carmen Henderson, who also lived at 306 Stuart Place.