HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a Harrisburg woman has been charged in a criminal information on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with failing to collect and pay over employment taxes to the IRS.

According to U.S. attorney Gerard M. Karam, 36-year-old Dary T. Son allegedly failed to collect and pay on behalf of her employees in her Pennsylvania- based temporary staffing company DS Agency. The release says they she failed to collect and pay $591,822.99 in taxes owed to the IRS.

The maximum penalty for this offense under federal law is five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine of up to $10,000.

The case was investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation Division. Son is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.