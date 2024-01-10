HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The historic William Penn High School building in Harrisburg has sat vacant for nearly 15 years, causing it to be a site of serious problems, including fires and vandalism. Now, some action is being taken.

According to Dr. Lori Suski, the Court Appointed Receiver for the Harrisburg School District, a decision to clean the building after someone set fire to it last month has been made.

“Given the unfortunate circumstances that occurred last month, it is not prudent to continue on in the same manner (i.e. to do nothing). We cannot put the lives of first responders at continued risk by doing nothing! Likewise, from an environmental perspective, the hazards must be mitigated. The decision last night in Item #2 allows steps to occur to accomplish what should have been done years ago and was not – to properly secure the building!” Dr. Lori Suski, Court Appointed Receiver for the Harrisburg School District

“Once all that debris is out of the building, there will be nothing that kids will be able to set on fire,” Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.

All “hazardous materials” will be removed from the building, including asbestos, according to the presentation shared with the William Penn Task Force. The presentation also recommended that fencing be put up around the building to prevent trespassers.

The William Penn building has been a topic of controversy since its closing in 2010, with some Harrisburg residents calling for its demolition. Others, like David Morrison, have insisted the building be transformed.

“I think it’s a beautiful building,” Morrison said. “There could be residential use, educational use, community use, or a combination.”

The William Penn Community Task Force is set to make formal recommendations for the future of the building on Thursday, Jan. 18.