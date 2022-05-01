HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Dauphin County hazmat crews responded to a Susquehanna Township warehouse after an ammonia leak.

The leak happened at Sysco Central Pennsylvania on Correy Road. Susquehanna Fire Department and Dauphin County Hazmat crews were called to the facility around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Susquehanna Township Director of Public Safety Robert Martin said they are not sure where or how the leak started.

Some employees were inside at the time but no one was hurt.

Martin said there is no danger to the public. He said people who are nearby may smell the ammonia but it is not dangerous. He advises people to keep their windows closed