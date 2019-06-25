Health care giants UPMC, Highmark reach 11th-hour agreement

Two western Pennsylvania health care giants have a deal that averts the looming breakup of their business relationship, an agreement that prevents disruption and higher costs for many patients.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday that UPMC and Highmark have a new contract that gives Highmark insurance customers in-network access to UPMC doctors and hospitals for the coming decade.

Shapiro, who earlier this month lost a court decision in his effort to extend the companies’ relationship, called the agreement a good deal for patients and the public.

UPMC had opposed renewing their agreement in 2012 after Highmark purchased what’s now Allegheny Health Network and became what UPMC viewed as a competitor in providing health services and insurance coverage. That led to a five-year consent decree that expires Sunday.