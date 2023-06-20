CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new meal plan restaurant with a focus on promoting healthy options will soon unveil a new franchise location in Camp Hill.

Clean Eatz was first launched back in 2013 by Don and Evonne Varady with the goal of providing clean, balanced, and nutritional meal options for customers to choose from. According to their website, in 2015 the owners decided to begin franchising Clean Eatz, and today they have opened over 85 locations across more than 20 states.

All of these locations offer Clean Eatz’s café menu, Grab ‘N’ Go meals, catering, marketplace items, and weekly meal plan selections as well. According to Clean Eatz, they also offer gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan meal options for customers to choose from as well.

On Monday, June 19, an announcement was made that a new Clean Eatz franchise location will be opening at 3546 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill. According to Clean Eatz, the owners of this new franchise location are Steve and Tamara Dyer.

“I’m extremely excited to open another location with my husband and put a stamp on our community,” Tamara said. “We have unique offerings that Harrisburg is hungry for and we can’t wait to help them through delicious food and our meal plan services.”

It should be noted that the Dyers also own a Clean Eatz franchise location in Lancaster County, located at 1876 Fruitville Pike in the Towne Center. This location opened back in 2018 and became the first Clean Eatz restaurant to open in the state of Pennsylvania.

“Many of our shipped meals and catering requests came directly from Harrisburg. It only made sense to us to open up this location and service our existing customers and new ones looking to improve their health journeys through better food,” Steve added.

According to Clean Eatz, the new Camp Hill location will have its grand opening on Thursday, June 29.

“It’s been incredible to witness the growing namesake and public demand for Clean Eatz throughout Pennsylvania and to be able to partner with incredible franchisees like Steve and Tamara to help drive our expansion in the state,” Co-Founder of Clean Eatz Evonne Varady said. “The Dyers have already found success in Lancaster and we have no doubt they’ll be thriving out in Camp Hill as they embark on their effort to help the community lead its best life.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.