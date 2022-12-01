(WHTM) — Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 marks “World AIDs Day.” “Science” journal published promising results in a study that could indicate a breakthrough in HIV vaccine research.

State and healthcare officials in the Midstate were on a mission to educate the community on Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), a medication that can reduce your chances of getting HIV by over 90 percent.

Officials said raising awareness is crucial. “When we educate ourselves about what HIV is, about the reality of this infection and what we can do to prevent it, the fear of the unknown goes way down and our ability to have compassion for people who have HIV goes way up,” said Dr. Katharine Delke.

Officials are also reminding people that medications like PrEP and other HIV treatments can be covered through insurance.