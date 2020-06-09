Heat and humidity build today, t-storms return Wednesday

TODAY: Sunny, Building Humidity. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Lo 70.

WEDNESDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 91.

Yesterday was another spectacular June day for Central PA with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. Today will bring more sunshine, but building heat and humidity. Southwest winds pick up later today as high pressure moves eastward and this will crank the heat and humidity up by the afternoon and evening. Highs should reach into the upper 80s today (some backyards could get to 90°!) with humidity increasing throughout the day. However, an Air Quality Action Day is in place for Tuesday for ozone concerns. Those who are sensitive should limit the amount of time spent outdoors. Allergies have been a problem too, so if you don’t have to be outside for long, try not to be today.

The weather turns unsettled for Wednesday and Thursday as the remnants of Cristobal join up with a cold front. Ahead of that front, tomorrow will be quite hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. That will fuel a few stray t-storms by the late afternoon and evening on Wednesday with damaging winds and hail a threat. Thursday won’t be quite as hot, but it will stay humid with scattered showers and t-storms as the front rolls through the region.

Cooler and less humid air then follows for Friday and the weekend with only a spotty shower possible by Sunday. Those showers could linger into Monday, but no washouts are in the forecast with no heavy rain events expected in the next week or so. If you like the summer heat, enjoy the next few days!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara