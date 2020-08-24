Heat and humidity continue locally this week, tropical systems aim for Gulf Coast

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 72.

TUESDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 95.

After a hot and humid weekend with only a few storms, this week looks to start the same way. After some patchy dense fog burns off this morning, expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with highs around 90°. There could be a stray t-storm or two later today, but like the weekend, the storms won’t be widespread in coverage. Still, if you are outdoors this afternoon, take the abc27 Weather App with you to track any storms that develop with our interactive radar tool. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows around 70°. A cold front will move through Pennsylvania tomorrow bringing another chance for storms with some very hot and humid weather. Some storms tomorrow could be strong to locally severe.

Wednesday will offer a break from the worst of the heat and humidity, but the cold front will return north as a warm front Thursday. This means more heat for late-week and increasing chances for storms. The remnants of Laura could bring Central PA a chance of showers and storms by next Friday and Saturday. The quick movement of the storm by then should mean a low risk for any flooding. We will keep tracking Laura’s path and post updates throughout the week of course. This could provide the area with some much-needed rain, so stay tuned.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura will be a threat to the Gulf Coast this week, likely starting as early as this morning. Marco has been downgraded to a tropical storm overnight, and its path is stalling as it approaches the coastline meaning a higher threat for localized heavy rain. Although the Florida panhandle is taking some hits early today, the storm will likely steer westward and affect portions of Louisana and Texas later today and through tomorrow and Wednesday. The good news: the storm is not projected to make landfall as a hurricane.

Laura will continue its northwest movement through the Caribbean over the next two days, eventually moving past Cuba by this evening. Once it enters the Gulf of Mexico, it is likely to strengthen and may do so rapidly. Some forecasts get Laura to Category 2 status ahead of landfall. Those, especially along the Texas and Louisiana coasts, need to remain vigilant for back-to-back land-falling tropical systems with about 24-48 hours of each other. Laura could then pivot north and east by late this week bringing some rain to our area. That’s not a given yet though, so stay tuned. We will be monitoring the path of Laura this week and keep you updated!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara