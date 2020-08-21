Heat and humidity start building back into the region today

TODAY: Warm & More Humid. Hi 89.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 70.

SATURDAY: Stray PM T-Storm, Humid. Hi 90.

SUNDAY: Stray PM T-Storm, Humid. Hi 90.

The heat and humidity start to build back in today as high pressure slides eastward and flow from the southwest takes over. Expect partly sunny skies with more uncomfortable conditions this afternoon than the previous several days. While the majority of the region stays dry through the weekend, there could be an isolated shower or t-storm Saturday or Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees this weekend and another heat wave looks likely. Looking ahead, heat and humidity stick around through much of next week with mainly dry conditions persisting too. Much of this summer has been hot and dry and August looks to end on the same note.

Tropical Update: We are watching three active storms in the Atlantic Ocean that have chances of developing into future tropical storms. The eastern one is located east of the Lesser Antilles and poses the greatest threat. As of yesterday, the National Hurricane Center has now upgraded the status of that wave/disturbance to Tropical Depression 13. This depression could be named Laura later today. Considerable uncertainty remains with the strength and exact track, but it does appear the track could threaten the Caribbean islands and possibly the southeast U.S. Another disturbance closer to South America has now been upgraded to a tropical depression as well (Tropical Depression 14). This depression could also become a tropical storm in the next 24-48 hours, which would be named Marco. Both could of these potentially named systems could threaten the U.S. in the coming days and we will be tracking them for you. Locally, we should remain quiet and free from tropical activity through the extended period.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara