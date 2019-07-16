Heat and humidity start building today, stray t-storms possible

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Hot, More Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 72.

WEDNESDAY: Hot & Humid, Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 92.

Today will begin a prolonged heatwave for Central PA where high temperatures are expected to be in the 90s through the upcoming weekend. Expect partly sunny skies today with a few clouds streaming in at times from what is left of Barry. A few afternoon and evening t-storms will develop today, especially over the ridge tops. The humidity will begin to ramp up too as highs today will be in the lower 90s. Tonight will offer mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions. Air conditioners necessary!

A higher risk for showers and thunderstorms will come late-day Wednesday as the remnants of Barry move over top of the region. The main threat from these storms will be heavy rain from tropical downpours. The heatwave will likely continue with highs in the lower to mid-90s again tomorrow.

A few more stray t-storms will be possible Thursday as a weak disturbance squeaks through. The bigger story then follows this weekend which is more heat. As a bubble of high pressure builds over the Northeast, we are likely to see the hottest air of the season thus far. Highs Friday through Sunday are likely to reach the mid to upper 90s, with very high humidity expected as well. The combination of the two will result in dangerous heat index (feels-like) values of 100 to possibly 110 degrees during peak heating. If you’re planning to do anything outside, make sure to take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated. Heat exhaustion and heatstroke can happen in a matter of minutes during strenuous activity. Most of the weekend will be rain-free but models hint at a weak front developing late-day t-storms by Sunday. This is something we’ll keep monitoring. In the meantime, stay cool and stay out of the heat!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara