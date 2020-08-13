Heat breaks today thanks to more clouds, rain mainly south again

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray T-Storm South. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Downpour. Lo 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray T-Storm South. Hi 88.

Today and tomorrow bring additional clouds and the opportunity for hit-or-miss showers and storms. We do not expect a lot of rain each day, but it will certainly be warm and muggy. The heat wave breaks with highs in the 80s both days, but it will still be quite humid. Rainfall chances increase the farther south you live in the viewing area, with plenty of backyards staying dry, much like yesterday. Best chances for downpours and t-storms will be south of the turnpike.

Trends for the weekend have changed a bit and things look wetter, especially by Sunday. Clouds will increase Saturday (most of the day should be dry) as an upper-level low pivots eastward and moves just south of Pennsylvania. This looks to bring showers and rain northward in our region by late Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday looks cool and showery with highs only in the upper 70s. What a change! This could deliver much-needed rain for parts of the region. It’s not a given just yet, but the trends do look better for rain.

Another chance for showers and storms could occur next Monday as a strong cold front ushers a stretch of cooler and less humid conditions for next week. There is higher confidence of a comfortably cool stretch arriving next Tuesday and lasting through much of next week.

We also have a new tropical depression deep into the Atlantic. We will continue to watch the track of this storm and give you updates. This system will likely be named Josephine in the coming days. For the most part, however, the tropics are quiet…for now.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara