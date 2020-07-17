After a 100 degree day the heat is not going anywhere

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Lo 76.

MONDAY: Hot and Humid, Slight Chance PM Storms. Hi 97.

TUESDAY: Hot and Humid. Hi 94.

Today did in fact hit 100° for the first time at HIA since July 2012. The record was 101° set in 1991. While we just fell short of the record the heat is rare for this region. And that heat remains overnight. Temperatures will only fall to the mid-70s tonight. There is only a slight chance for rain, but even if you receive some rain from a shower or storm it will not help things cool off much.

A front will come through by Monday afternoon, however shower and storm chances remain very limited. Ahead of the front we could easily hit the upper 90s again. The one thing the front will help with is slightly lower humidity by the evening.

We will stay dry right through Tuesday, but storm chances will increase by Wednesday and Thursday as a trough moves into the Great Lakes. The best chance for rain looks to be Thursday afternoon with the next cold front. While temperatures do fall a few degrees by the end of this week, next weekend could see another rebound back to the mid-90s.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso