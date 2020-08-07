Heat returning strong this week, along with mid-week storms

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Lo 70. Winds: Calm.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Hi 93. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

If you enjoy the warmth and humidity of summer, then you are in luck, because the heat is officially back! Temperatures only reached near 90 degrees today, but the heat wave will continue through the start and middle of the week with daytime highs ranging into the low 90s. The quiet weather sticks around as high pressure remains overhead into tonight and Monday.

Even with heat indices pushing the upper 90s this week, we may get a slight break with the help from a few downpours. A few storms may pop Tuesday afternoon as a weak front approaches from the west. The middle and end of the week look most unsettled as this front stalls nearby. The combination of heat and humidity will allow each day to feature some PM storm chances beginning Wednesday. While eastern viewing areas have seen plenty of rain, western counties are still relatively dry for this time of year. Despite scattered storm chances each day, no days are expected to be washouts. Temperatures will remain in the 90s until this front clears the area, which doesn’t appear will happen until next weekend. Storm chances look to become a bit more spotty by then.

In the meantime, find a pool or air conditioner to stay cool with as temperatures stay stuck in the 90s for the next several days!

-Meteorologist Ross Mummah