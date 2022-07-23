TODAY: Very Hot, Stray PM Storm. Hi 96. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Warm & Muggy. Lo 78. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Record Heat, Very Hot. Hi 99. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

The heat wave rolls on as highs soar into the mid 90s and upper 90s Sunday. We’ll see abundant sunshine both days, but a stray storm or two could pop each afternoon mainly over the higher elevations west of Harrisburg. Tonight will be very warm and muggy again with overnight lows in the 70s.

Monday provides the best chance for rain in the coming days as a cold front approaches from the north. Depending on the timing of the front, scattered storms are expected to develop during the afternoon. If the front comes through too early, we’ll see some morning showers and limited storm coverage during the day. Either way, the front moves through Monday night, ushering in less humid and slightly cooler air for Tuesday.

The heat and humidity creeps back in for the middle of next week as the front lifts back north. With that will also some come storms for Wednesday and Thursday before we dry out again next Friday. High temperatures next week stay within a few degrees of 90.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo