Heat wave continues through the holiday weekend

TODAY: Hazy Sun, More Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 96.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Lo 72.

SATURDAY: Hazy Sun & Hot. Hi 90.

SUNDAY: Hazy Sun & Hot. Hi 90.

Yesterday’s high officially reached 93 degrees and that means the streak of 90° heat is just kicking off. High pressure over the north-central U.S. typically provides a break from the hot conditions, however, Canada is experiencing record-level heat which is why Central PA continues to deal with a hot breeze from the north. Relief doesn’t look to be anywhere in sight either. Get set for a scorching holiday weekend!

Rain will be difficult to find during this hot stretch. The best chance for a brief shower or t-storm arrives this afternoon/evening when a trough drops south into the state. Only stray t-storms will be around, mainly in spots north and east of Harrisburg. Most backyards will stay dry. Today should be the hottest day of this heat wave with highs reaching the mid-90s this afternoon. It will also be a tad more humid, especially by this evening. Tonight will be mainly clear and muggy with lows in the 70s. July 4th weekend will be hot and dry too. Both Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 90s with no threat of rain or storms.

The longest streak of 90 degree heat on record is 11 days. We expect the next 7 to 10 days to be near or above 90 degrees. Find ways to stay cool over the holiday weekend as we get close to a record stretch of heat.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara