Mid 90s today, heat wave continues through most of the week

TODAY: Hazy Sun & Hot. Hi 94. Winds: NW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Lo 70. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Very Hot & Humid, Stray Pm Storms. Hi 96. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Today will be day #4 of 90-degree heat as temperatures again climb into the mid-90s this afternoon. Humidity levels will remain bearable however and that will keep the vast majority of the area rain-free. However, we can’t completely rule out a shower or two developing across our far southern tier this afternoon.

The longest streak of 90 degree heat on record is 11 days, and we may challenge that as 90 degree+ heat likely continues through most of this week. With the humidity and weak disturbances crossing aloft, daily chances for a stray shower or storm can be expected starting Monday. Any storms that develop will be isolated in nature, but with increasing humidity levels, some gulley-washers are possible. As a trough begins to develop over the mid-Atlantic next weekend, storm chances will increase a bit and highs may cool off by a few degrees. We’ll see if we can break/tie the heat streak!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo