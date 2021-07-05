Heat wave kicks off today, becoming more humid this week

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Dry. High 90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Low 70. Winds: Light.

TUESDAY: Very Hot, Humid. Mostly Sunny. High 97. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

The heat is back on this week as highs head toward 90 degrees this afternoon! It will be hot but humidity will remain low which will also keep skies mostly sunny. It will be warm and muggy tonight with temperatures struggling to drop to 70 degrees.

The humidity worsens Tuesday as a southwest breeze strengthens. Air temperatures will head toward the upper 90s with heat indices around 100 degrees at times. There is the chance of a stray storm developing by evening as a weak disturbance moves to our north, but forcing for storms looks weak locally. A better chance for storms will come Wednesday evening ahead of an approaching front. Ahead of the storms, heat indices may again approach 100.

The front will be draped across the commonwealth Thursday, likely leading to our best chance of rain this week in the form of scattered storms. The remnants of Elsa will be moving through the mid-Atlantic at the same time, but it appears most of the tropical moisture will stay south of Pennsylvania with our rain chances mainly coming via the cold front. The front will hang close by Friday, enough to keep the chance for an afternoon storm around. Saturday looks dry at this point as high pressure briefly builds, but a few storms will be possible as next weekend wraps up. While temperatures will turn more seasonable later this week, the mugginess isn’t going anywhere!



-Meteorologist Adis Juklo