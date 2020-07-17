Heat wave kicks off today, humid all weekend too

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Humid. Hi 93.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Lo 68.

SATURDAY: Hot & Humid. Hi 95.

SUNDAY: Hot & Humid. Hi 96.

A front sinking southward managed to pop off some showers and t-storms last evening and overnight in some areas. That front will move over Central PA today and bring some clouds early before dry air wins out and the sun breaks through this afternoon. Highs today will be in the lower 90s with plenty of humidity. A stray t-storm is possible this afternoon, mainly SE of Harrisburg, but most backyards will be dry today and through the upcoming weekend.

The weekend will feature more heat and humidity. Both days will be dry with highs in the mid-90s! By early next week, an approaching front brings the chance for a few t-storms as the heat likely reaches a peak, but more 90° heat will likely be on its heels as this hot month continues. In fact, the mid-90s appear likely from Sunday through the first part of next week. Find some ways to stay cool! Rain continues to look limited, but there is hope for at least some by early next week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara