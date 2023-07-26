TODAY: Pleasant Morning. Becoming More Humid. Hi 91.

TONIGHT: Stray Storms Over the Mountains. Lo 73.

THURSDAY: Hot and Humid, PM Scattered Storms Develop. Hi 96.

Two rounds of storms rolled across Central PA yesterday- one early Tuesday morning and the next developing a strong line of storms in far eastern Lebanon and Lancaster Counties. A lot of areas missed out on rain, but lower humidity did arrive by last evening and overnight. As a result, today starts comfortable with temperatures in the 60s and 70s with very manageable humidity. This changes by the afternoon as the heat builds and more humidity moves into the region. We can expect a dry day with only the slight chance of storms over the mountains after dark this evening.

Temperatures keep rising for Thursday and Friday with upper 90s easily attainable. The only thing that may briefly slow down the heat would be scattered storms Thursday. The timing is still difficult to nail down, but a line of storms is looking more likely for Thursday afternoon. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. We keep tabs on any severe weather threat.

The heat wave will break after Saturday thanks to a cold front, but some showers and storms will develop as the cooler air arrives. Some of this rain could be heavy, and it will be something we monitor over the coming days. Behind the weekend front, August will likely start with some below-normal temperatures and slightly more comfortable air.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso