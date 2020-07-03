Hot and Humid for your 4th of July Weekend

FOURTH OF JULY: Hazy Sun & Hot. Hi 90.

EVENING: Warm and Muggy. Lo 70.

SUNDAY: Hazy Sun & Hot. Hi 92.

Happy Fourth of July! Another steamer is in store as we start the holiday weekend. Both today and Sunday will reach 90 degrees with a noticeable increase in the humidity. We can’t rule out a stray storm, but most of us will stay dry today. Keep the sunscreen and water handy throughout the weekend as the relentless heat pushes into next week.

The longest streak of 90 degree heat on record is 11 days. We expect the next week or so to be at or above 90 degrees. The hazy, hot, and humid weather persists throughout the coming week with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm just about every evening next week. Unfortunately, rain chances are pretty limited and many of us will miss out on some much needed rain. Find ways to stay cool over the holiday weekend as we get close to a record stretch of heat.

-Meteorologist Ross Mummah