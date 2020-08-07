Heat wave begins today, staying dry through Monday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Hi 91. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Lo 70. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Hi 93. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Another heat wave gets underway today as highs look to reach the low 90s for only the second time this month! Expect lots of sunshine with a light southwesterly breeze at 5-10 mph. Quiet weather continues into tonight and Monday as high pressure remains centered overhead. The heat and humidity will become more noticeable Monday as heat indices push into the upper 90s by the afternoon.

A few storms may pop Tuesday afternoon as a weak front approaches from the west. The middle and end of the week look most unsettled as this front stalls nearby. When combined with heat and high humidity, almost each day will feature PM storm chances beginning Wednesday, of which some areas around York and Lancaster don’t need! Despite scattered storm chances each day, no days are expected to be washouts. Temperatures will remain in the 90s until this front clears the area, which doesn’t appear will happen until next weekend. Storm chances look to become a bit more spotty by then.

In the meantime, find a way to stay cool as heat indices may climb into the upper 90s Monday through Wednesday!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo