Heavy rain from Isaias today, exits after 3pm, much nicer Wednesday

TODAY: Heavy Rain, Exits After 3pm. 2-4″. Hi 82. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Evening Shower, Then Clearing. Lo 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 85.

Isaias is on track this morning and moving up the east coast as a tropical storm with maximum winds at its center of 70 mph. A steady rain locally will become the heaviest during the mid-morning through mid-afternoon, with the axis of heaviest rain along and east of I-83. Further west toward the ridges and valleys, lighter amounts are expected, but a beneficial rain is still in the cards for most. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Midstate except for Mifflin and Juniata Counties. The bottom line: eastern counties have the highest chance of seeing the highest rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches. Rainfall may range from just a half-inch to 2 inches west of Harrisburg. The heaviest rain will exit by 3pm (this is a fast-moving storm!) and skies will clear overnight. There may even be a few peeks of sunshine this evening! Tomorrow looks very pleasant behind the storm, with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

A few showers return for Thursday, although nothing heavy. Friday will bring more showers and even a few thunderstorms with another frontal passage. Looking ahead to the weekend: it looks dry and pleasant at this time with warmer temperatures returning to the region by Sunday. Enjoy the rain as it will be beneficial for most of us. We will be monitoring local waterways today for any potential flooding issues. Rivers will be okay, but streams and creeks are being watched closely, especially in eastern areas.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara