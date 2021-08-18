Heavy rain & storms this afternoon, flash flooding & isolated tornadoes possible

TODAY: Heavy PM Rain & Storms, Isolated Tornadoes/Flash Flooding Possible. Hi 82. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers/Storms End After Sunset. Lo 72. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray PM Showers. Hi 87. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

As of early this morning, we’re already tracking waves of heavy rain moving through the Mid-state. This activity is in advance of Fred and should exit by mid-morning. That means a break in the action for most of through about noon-time after localized amounts of 1-2.5″ since midnight.

Plenty more showers and storms are expected to regenerate this afternoon, and given the copious amounts of moisture in the air, very heavy is possible which could lead to flash flooding. Areas that have picked up higher amounts of rain over the past 48 hours are especially susceptible.

In addition to the flash flood threat, isolated tornadoes will also be possible this afternoon and early evening. Much like with any landfalling tropical storm, the remnants of Fred will bring a lot of wind shear (changing of wind speed and direction with height). Should storms tap into that shear, it won’t take much for brief spin-ups to occur. Otherwise, gusty straight line winds are expected under the strongest storms.

The remnant low exits Thursday, which means mainly dry weather albeit still mostly cloudy. For the weekend, we return to typical late summer weather with high humidity, afternoon temperatures nearing 90 degrees and a daily chance for a pop up shower or storm. The start of next week looks mainly dry, but the humidity is going nowhere anytime soon.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo