Heavy rain today could lead to flooding, plus more wind

TODAY: Heavy Rain, 1-3″, Windy. Hi 65. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain Exits, Mostly Cloudy. Lo 50. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Lingering Showers, Breezy. Hi 65. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

A complex area of low pressure and an elongated cold front will move into Pennsylvania today and bring with it heavy rainfall, high winds, and a flooding threat. The big threat today will be training downpours over the same regions creating ponding of water and rises on local waterways. With the slow-moving nature of the front and a strong, nearly cut off upper-level trough, rainfall amounts between 1-3″ are expected. The heaviest rain in the latest model guidance has been positioned over areas east of the Susquehanna River. This trend will need to be watched, and the speed of the front and downpours will need to be monitored throughout the day. The Weather Prediction Center has painted us in a ‘slight risk’ for excessive rainfall which means we will have to watch for isolated flooding concerns- mostly due to creeks being susceptible to fast rises given the recent run of rain. Our local National Weather Service office has put the region under a FLOOD WATCH for today through Friday afternoon as rises on local waterways are expected. The rain should taper to just showers overnight as the system pulls away. Winds will be gusty again today too. Expect winds at times over 20 mph and could gust even higher. Trees could come down due to the saturated ground and high winds. Isolated power outages could occur.

Tomorrow will bring a few lingering showers with breezy conditions behind the storm. Highs will still be in the mid-60s. However, much-improved conditions are expected for the weekend with dry and seasonable weather for Saturday. Most of Sunday should also be dry, but some showers look to return by late in the day. Both Saturday and Sunday look to feature seasonable high temperatures! By early next week, temperatures back off a bit, but there are signs of drier weather ahead too. We’ll keep you posted. Until then, stay safe and stay dry!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara