TODAY: Heavy Snow Thru Noon, Then Snow Showers, Cold & Windy. Hi 37, Falling Temps. Winds: NW 15-25 mph…Gusting Over 35 mph At Times.

TONIGHT: Cold & Very Windy. Lo 16. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Cold, Increasing PM Clouds. Hi 37. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

The heaviest snowfall rates will be from now through about noon with 1″ per hour rates possible. Secondary roads and even the more frequently traveled ones can become covered so use caution if heading out. Storm total snow of 3-5 inches is expected. By this afternoon, steady snow tapers to snow showers, but the bigger story will be the temperature and wind. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and winds will gust over 35 mph at times, leading to wind chills around 10 degrees throughout the day.

Tonight will be very cold with lows dipping into the teens. Winds will stay gusty as well which will bring wind chills near zero at times for Sunday morning.

Sunday remains chilly with highs in the 30s and increasing clouds for the second half of the day. If you don’t like the cold and snow, you don’t have to wait long for some relief! 50s return on Monday and most days next week will be dry with highs around 60!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo