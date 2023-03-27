YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A helicopter will be conducting aerial sawing in York County later this week.

According to Lower Windsor Township Police, Aerial Solutions Inc. will conduct the operation on April 1, 2023.

The operation will consist of multiple 24 inch rotary blades powered by a motor on a vertical boom suspended beneath the helicopter.

Police say as the helicopter flies, the aerial saw will cut and trim trees and other vegetation.

Similar operations are typically scheduled throughout the year.