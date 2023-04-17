YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Chesapeake Bay helicopters from Met-Ed/FirstEnergy will be flying over the region to survey transmission lines.

According to the City of York, the helicopters are scheduled to fly on April 23, weather permitting, to perform UV/IR patrols. The patrols will take one or two weeks to complete.

During the patrols, workers will survey all of their Met-ED 69kV and 115kV lines.

According to the flight notice, the UV/IR patrol is similar to routine visual patrol in terms of speed, but crews will view the lines through infrared and ultraviolet spectrums through specialized cameras to detect any overheated lines or arcing.