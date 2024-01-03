HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The American Hockey League announced Wednesday that Hershey Bears defenseman Dylan McIlrath will be one of the captains at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic.

The premiere event will be held in San Jose, California Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.

The 31-year-old is playing in his third season with Hershey and has served as the Bears captain for two years. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native helped the Bears to the 2023 Calder Cup title to bring his Calder count to two.

McIlrath has played 160 games with Hershey, posting 30 points off of seven goals and 23 assists. McIlrath has tallied 245 penalty minutes.

This season McIlrath has garnered seven points (three goals, four assists) across 26 appearances for the Bears.

McIlrath was selected in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Rangers.

In total, McIlrath has played in 586 regular-season games with the Bears, Grand Rapids, Springfield, and Hartford/Connecticut. McIlrath has produced 130 points in his AHL career (30 goals, 90 assists). McIlrath has appeared in 73 NHL games with the New York Rangers, Florida, Detroit, and Washington.

This will be McIlrath’s first AHL All-Star game and he will be the first Bear since Matt Moulson in 2020 to serve as captain at the event.