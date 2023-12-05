HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company has announced that some accounts may have been affected by a data breach.

According to the Office of the Maine Attorney General, over 2,000 people have been affected by data breaches between Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, 2023. A letter from the Hershey company stated that “an unauthorized user gained access to a limited number of Hershey email accounts.”

The information accessed by the user varied from person to person, the company said in a letter.

It may have included first and last names, health and medical insurance information, date of birth, driver’s license number, credit card number with passcode or security code; and credentials for online accounts and financial accounts including routing numbers

Hershey said that at this time, the company worked to block the unauthorized user’s access and they have confirmed that the affected Hershey accounts were no longer in use by the unauthorized user.

The company has also taken steps to enhance its data security measures to prevent this from occurring. In addition, the company went on to say that they will be offering a 2-year free membership to an identity theft prevention website.