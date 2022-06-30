HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Gardens has announced its list of summer activities for the 2022 summer season, including a return of Marvelous Mondays in The Children’s Gardens.

On Friday, July 1 Music in the Gardens comes to the gardens. The Hershey Symphony Garden Band will perform ” Songs You Can Sing Along To”. Guests are encouraged to bring their own beverages, snacks, and lawn chairs or blankets. This event is included with admission.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Marvelous Mondays make a return to The Children’s garden. This event will be happening starting Monday, July 11, and will run every Monday until August 8. Kids can explore The Children’s Garden while seeking out nature, and creating crafts. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and each Monday has a different theme. These events are included with admission.

July 11- Storybook Gardens with Author Kevin McCloskey

July 18- Nature and Art with the Ned Smith Center and the Appalachian Audubon Society

July 25- Insect and Animal Homes with Snapology

Aug. 1- Desert Critters with ZooAmerica and Hershey Garden’s Zoology Cart

Aug. 8- Earth Day is Every Day

On Friday, July 22, those involved with the Hershey Gardens Theater camp will perform “Robin Hood.” The play will take place in The Children’s Garden amphitheater from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

On Sunday, August 7, Gretna Theatre will perform P.D. Eastman’s book “Go, Dog, Go!” which will also be located in The Children’s Garden amphitheater. There will be two performances at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Hours for the Hershey Gardens are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.