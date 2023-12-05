HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Tanger Outlets recently confirmed the grand opening date of the new Hot Topic.

abc27 news reported back in November when the Hershey Tanger Outlets shared on their website that they would soon be adding a new Hot Topic to their store line up.

The new Hot Topic will soon come to occupy suite 118, which is situated between the Sketchers and Champion storefronts. According to Tanger’s website, the new store will offer a wide variety of music and pop-culture apparel.

According to a recent Facebook post, the new store will host a grand opening celebration from Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10. The grand opening will feature special offers, a live in-store DJ from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., giveaways, and more!

Specifically, the first 100 people in line on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will receive a $25 Hot Topic gift card while supplies last.

The Hershey Tanger Outlets are located at 46 Outlet Square, and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Saturdays //10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays //11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In recent months, the Hershey Tanger Outlets unveiled multiple other new stores, which include the new PUMA, Nike, Crocs, and Oakley.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.