HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Hershey Theatre announced a brand-new lineup of Broadway touring productions, which will occur during the 90th anniversary of the venue.

The 2023-24 Broadway Series programming features the following shows:

“Mean Girls,” Oct. 10 to Oct. 15, 2023

“Chicago,” Nov. 21 to Nov. 26, 2023

“MAMMA MIA!” April 2 to April 7, 2024

“Jesus Christ Superstar” was announced as the optional attraction for the series, with three performances on March 23 to March 24, 2024.

You can click here to purchase a Broadway Series subscription, starting at $112.

The Hershey Theatre will be celebrating 90 years. It was constructed between 1929 and 1933 as part of Hershey’s “Great Building Campaign” during the Great Depression.