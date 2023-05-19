HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The cat is out of the bag, literally! Hersheypark has announced an opening date for their newest coaster, Wildcat’s Revenge.

The park states that the ride will open on Friday, June 2nd. The ride is the replacement of the former Wildcat, which ran at the park from 1996 to July 2022. The combination of the wooden structure and the red steel track makes this coaster a hybrid roller coaster.

The coaster is debuting exactly 100 years after the opening of the very first Wild Cat, which opened at the park in 1923. It was the first roller coaster that Milton Hershey bought for his amusement park.

Wildcat’s Revenge will hit speeds of 62 miles per hour and feature four inversions, as well as a 140-foot first drop.

More information, including tickets, can be found here.