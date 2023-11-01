HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Halloween is over, which means that it is time to start thinking about the holidays at the Sweetest Place on Earth.

Hersheypark has announced that its annual Christmas Candylane event begins on Friday, Nov. 10, and will be open on select days through Jan. 1, 2024. This year marks 40 years since the first Christmas Candylane. The annual event was started back in 1983.

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane features more than five million lights, including a light show synchronized to music located in the Hollow section of the park. The show, called NOEL, features more than 250,000 lights beginning at 5 p.m. and performs every half hour.

Many rides will be open for the event. This includes the all-new hybrid coaster, Wildcat’s Revenge, and six other coasters. Laff Trakk will be receiving a festive overlay and features a large Christmas tree in the center of its layout.

Rudolph and the gang will also be visiting the park. Guests will be able to see all nine of Santa’s reindeer during all hours of operation through Jan. 1. Santa Claus will also be available for photos under the former Carrousel Pavillion through Dec. 24.

Beginning Dec. 1, TREEville at the Boardwalk will be open for guests to explore more than a dozen themed trees to get them into the festive spirit. Guests can stop by the heated Music Box Theatre venue to meet their favorite Hershey characters with their coziest winter apparel and snap a photo.

Five million lights will be on display for the event (Photo: Hersheypark)

Photo ops with Hershey Characters (Photo: Hersheypark)

(Photo: Hersheypark)

The Kisses Fountain will be decked out in holiday colors (Photo: Hersheypark)

(Photo: Hersheypark)

Select coasters, such as Candymonium, will be open during the event (Photo: Hersheypark)

Meet all nine of Santa’s Reindeer (Photo: Hersheypark)

Select rides will be open during the event. (Photo: Hersheypark)

Select rides will be open during the event. (Photo: Hersheypark)

The newest coaster, Wildcat’s Revenge, will be open during the event. (Photo: Hersheypark)

Along with the attractions, fan-favorite foods are also making a return with the Hot Chocolate Bar and baked Potato Bar and new holiday items at both Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor and the Sweeterie Confectionary Kitchen.

There will also be new additions to the food and drink menu at The Chocolatier, including a holiday patio event with spiked hot chocolate for adults ages 21 and older, over-the-top hot chocolate for kids, and tabletop s’mores kits overlooking portions of the park starting Nov. 24.

Hershey Sweet Lights is celebrating 20 years. This separate ticket experience kicks off Nov. 10 through Nov. 12 and then is open nightly from Nov. 17 to Jan. 1, 2024. This drive-through attraction features two miles of light displays. Guests can enjoy the lights from the comfort of their cars while listening to holiday music. Many displays follow unique themes like The 12 Days of Christmas, Fairy Tales, a Victorian Village, and Hersheypark rides.

More information about Christmas Candylane can be found here.